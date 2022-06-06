HAMILTON — An Auburn man suffered injuries when he tried to avoid an oncoming car and rode his motorcycle into the ditch in the 400 block of S.R. 427 around 11:15 a.m. Sunday, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department reported.
Travis M. Monroe, 28, of Auburn, suffered lacerations to his face and legs in the crash. Police estimated damage to his 2011 Harley-Davidson Street Glide motorcycle to be about $5,000.
Police said Monroe was riding his motorcycle north on S.R. 427 when an unknown vehicle that was traveling southbound was drifting into his lane of travel.
Monroe told police he drove off the east side of the road onto the gravel berm and into the ditch to avoid the vehicle. Monroe said he laid his motorcycle down in the grass. He refused medical treatment for his injuries.
County police were assisted by the Hamilton Fire Department and Parkview EMS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.