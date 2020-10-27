Officers arrest 25
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 25 people from Oct. 19-26, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Jacob Swert, 47, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was arrested Oct. 19 at 4:27 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Trina Fugate, 45, of the 300 block of West Eleventh Street, Auburn, was arrested Oct. 20 at 5 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a warrant charging her with dealing methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony.
Joe Combs, 43, of the 600 block of East Union Street, Waterloo, was arrested Oct. 2 at 7:47 p.m.
by the Auburn Police Department on a warrant charging him with dealing methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Janelle Kell, 18, of the 400 block of South Washington Street, Waterloo, was arrested Oct. 21 at 3:31 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor and being a minor in possession of alcohol, a Class C misdemeanor
Daniel Wortman, 23, of the 1200 block of Rohm Drive, Auburn, was arrested Oct. 21 at 8:21 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 5 felony.
Christopher Meyer, 44, of the 9400 block of East C.R. 275S, LaGrange, was arrested Oct. 21 at 12:17 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging a probation violation.
Johnathan Atkison, 19, of the 200 block of Elm Street, Waterloo, was arrested Oct. 22 at 7:47 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging him with driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kenneth German, 39, of the 9200 block of Crystal Spring Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested Oct. 22 at 2:57 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Taron Swazer, 19, of the 5900 block of South Bend Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested Oct. 23 at 7:22 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of theft, a Level 6 felony; carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a motor vehicle never having received a valid license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Daniel Cook, 31, of the 8300 block of Sotheby Drive, Indianapolis, was arrested Oct. 23 at 8:31 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of theft, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended as a result of an offense, a Class A misdemeanor.
James Howard, 45, of the 5100 block of Gulf View Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested Oct. 23 at 10:16 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Mallory Dickerson, 26, of the 6500 block of C.R. 55, Spencerville, was arrested Oct. 24 at 3:47 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor; false identity statement, a Class A misdemeanor; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Matthew Kimpel, 22, of the 19000 block of North S.R. 1, Spencerville, was arrested Oct. 24 at 4:50 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Eric Stoy, 28, of the 300 block of West Lincoln Street, Ashley, was arrested Oct. 24 at 10:35 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Katie Mockensturm, 21, of the 400 block of West State Street, Ashley, was arrested Oct. 25 at 12:36 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Riley Almand, 27, of the 1000 block of High Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested Oct. 25 at 1:02 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of theft, a Level 5 felony.
Katie Kuehner, 24, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was arrested Oct. 25 at 1 a.m.
by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Ryan Forker, 23, of the 15800 block of Impala Drive, Huntertown, was arrested Oct. 25 at 4:28 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Andrew Bussing, 20, of the 300 block of West 2nd Street, Auburn, was arrested Oct. 25 at 8:58 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of burglary, a Level 5 felony; criminal mischief, a Level 6 felony; and criminal recklessness, a Class B misdemeanor.
Dominick Hulbert, 20, of the 3300 block of C.R. 53, Butler, was arrested Oct. 25 at 8:58 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of burglary, a Level 5 felony; criminal mischief, a Level 6 felony; and criminal recklessness, a Class B misdemeanor.
Devin Depew, 25, of the 900 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested Oct. 25 at 12:02 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Buryl R. Smith, 37, of the 100 block of South Gonser Avenue, Ashley, was arrested Oct. 26 at 10:58 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a body attachment from DeKalb Circuit Court.
Terri Conley, 51, of the 100 block of South Center Street, Auburn, was arrested Oct. 26 at 12:59 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a probation violation.
Garrett Weingatner, 25, of the 600 block of South Walsh Street, Garrett, was arrested Oct. 26 at 1:35 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jacob Arnold, 30, of the 100 block of East Albion Street, Avilla, was arrested Oct. 26 at 3:20 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for a charge of nonsupport of a dependent child, a Level 6 felony.
