AUBURN — On June 3, numerous members of the Garrett chapter and the former Auburn chapter of Psi Iota Xi gathered at the Auburn City Steakhouse to celebrate two outstanding women, Sharon Hummer and Cathy Smith.
Both women were joined by family members for the surprise celebration. Several members of Hummer’s family were in attendance, including her husband, Dale Hummer, her daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Ben Seigel, as well as her son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Dana Hummer.
Cathy Smith was joined by her husband, Tom Smith, and their three sons, Todd, Troy and Tyson Smith.
Sharon Hummer and Cathy Smith both have served their community for 50 years through their involvement with Psi Iota Xi.
Smith shared that the idea of providing service to the community was what her drew her to Psi Iota Xi, which she joined in March 1969. She joined the Alpha Rho chapter in 2018. During her years as a member of Psi Iota Xi, she has served as vice president, treasurer, recording secretary, corresponding secretary and conductress. One of her favorite memories was the Auburn chapter sponsoring a speech camp for many years, which she said was rewarding for the children who attended.
Smith reflected upon what she loves about being a member of Psi Iota Xi. Participation in the national convention allowed her the opportunity to hear about the hundreds of thousands of dollars raised for cochlear implants so children can hear the voices of their parents and siblings. The convention also afforded her the opportunity to hear from children who have attended Camp Riley and the impact it had on their lives. These types of things made the many hours of work and fundraising worthwhile, she said. Smith has found long-lasting friendships over the course of her 50 years in the sorority — which she said is yet another great reason for being a member of Psi Iota Xi.
Hummer’s introduction to Psi Iota Xi was when the West Lafayette chapter awarded her a scholarship to learn more about the field of speech and hearing at Purdue University. She has belonged to several chapters of Psi Iota Xi, including Eta Nu of Rensselaer, Eta Chi of Martinsville, Iota Alpha of Veedersburg, Zeta of Bloomington and Eta Xi of Auburn. Most recently, she joined the Alpha Rho chapter of Garrett where she is currently active. She was involved in establishing some of the chapters to which she belonged. Hummer has held a number of offices during her 50 years with Psi Iota Xi, including president, vice-president, secretary, conductress and advisor.
Hummer expressed that she has many wonderful memories of being a member of Psi Iota Xi over the past 50 years. One of her favorite memories was of the Eta Xi chapter from Auburn hosting the national convention. She has enjoyed attending national conventions where she heard about Psi Iota Xi’s contributions to philanthropic projects.
Hummer said she finds it hard to believe that she has belonged to the Psi Iota Xi sorority for 50 years, but she continues to enjoy her involvement. She remarked that she is proud to be a Psi Ote and all it represents. She takes pride in helping those less fortunate and contributing to art, music, literature and the speech and hearing projects. She cherishes the friendships she has made during her 50 years serving the various communities in which she has lived. She offered a bit of wisdom: “Be kind and do as much for others as long as you can.”
The Alpha Rho chapter in Garrett said it was delighted to have Smith, Hummer, Doneata Fritz and Sue Simpson join it when the Eta Xi chapter disbanded. Each of them brings vitality, encouragement and a “can-do” attitude toward local, state and national philanthropic efforts.
“We feel blessed to have each one of them as part of our sisterhood. It is with humble hearts that we congratulate Cathy Smith and Sharon Hummer for each serving their community for 50 years,” the Alpha Rho chapter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.