So, here are some real thought-provoking questions today, as I continue talking about the "non-parent."
Will your new relationship or new marriage distract you from continuing efforts towards a successful, respectful and responsible co-parenting relationship with your ex? Do you feel a sense of responsibility about letting your ex know: 1.) that you have a new person in your life, and 2.) that you will be introducing this new person to your child(ren)? Are you and your ex in a place in your co-parenting relationship that you can have a healthy conversation about this subject, that could easily go way wrong without careful consideration, and also a healthy discussion about if your child(ren) are even ready for that?
Remember, introduction timing is key. Now, let's say that an introduction has already happened, or a move-in has already taken place. If that's the case, are you encouraging or discouraging your child(ren) having a healthy relationship with your ex's new significant other?
Co-parenting without complications is the goal, as you are working together for a successful, respectful and responsible co-parenting relationship and to get there, all of these thoughts should be taken into consideration.
I hope you all have a great week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.