BRADDOCK HEIGHTS, Maryland — One of Auburn’s greatest sports heroes of the 20th century died over the weekend in Maryland, according to local family members.
James Schooley excelled in basketball for Auburn High School and Indiana University, then accomplished even more during a distinguished career in science.
As his team’s leading scorer, Schooley led the Auburn Red Devils to the 1949 state finals in basketball. At the final four, he scored 21 points in a losing effort and received the coveted Trester Award for Mental Attitude. He graduated as the valedictorian of his high school class.
After playing for the Indiana All-Stars, Schooley enrolled at Indiana University, where he joined a Hoosiers team that won the 1953 national championship. He said perhaps his greatest contributions were convincing future all-America center Don Schlundt to enroll at IU and become his roommate and helping his star teammates pass their exams.
“I got married, and we won the national championship. It was a really good year,” Schooley once told KPC Media Group about 1953. He and his wife, Mary Alice, eventually settled in Maryland, where they lived for the past six decades.
Schooley served 4 1/2 years in the U.S. Air Force, then earned his master's degree and doctorate in nuclear chemistry at the University of California at Berkeley.
He worked through 1990 at the National Bureau of Standards, which became the National Institute of Standards and Technology in 1988. At the institute, Schooley rose to become chief of the Temperature Measurement and Standards Division for the Center for Absolute Physical Quantities.
Schooley received the Department of Commerce's Gold Medal for Outstanding Scientific Achievement in 1979. He was inducted into National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Gallery of Distinguished Scientists, Engineers and Administrators in 2010.
Last year, on the 70th anniversary of Auburn High School’s state-finals season, Schooley recalled that the experience was “like a fairy tale.”
In a 2009 interview, looking back on his basketball career, School reflected, “All of that history has just come back and rained goodies on me all my life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.