Auburn, IN (46706)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds SSW at less than 5 mph, becoming WNW and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds SSW at less than 5 mph, becoming WNW and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.