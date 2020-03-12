GARRETT — City of Garrett utility customers are asked to seek alternate payment options in light of the corona virus, also known as COVID-19, Mayor Todd Fiandt announced Thursday.
“To better protect you and our employees, the City of Garrett encourages you to pay utility bills by one of the following ways:
• drop box on Keyser Street on the south side of City Hall;
• by mail;
• online at garrettindiana.us and follow the municipay link; or
• by phone at 357-5211.
“You may also pay by usual inside,” Fiandt said in a statement. “We are trying to keep both you and us healthy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.