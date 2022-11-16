Wrong phone number in article
Deliveries of DeKalb Friendsgiving meals will be made available to those who cannot get out to the event on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and can be requested on the DeKalb Friendsgiving website, dekalbfriendsgiving.com, or by calling or texting 573-0083.
An article in Tuesday’s edition listed an incorrect phone number. We apologize for the error.
