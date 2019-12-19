WATERLOO — In its final meeting of 2019 on Tuesday, the DeKalb Central school board approved a large number of personnel changes.
The board accepted the retirement of DeKalb High School teacher Cheryl Gilbert, effective at the end of the school year.
The board went on to accept the resignations of: DeKalb High School head soccer coach Justin Bigelow; DeKalb Middle School math teacher Jill Schauland; McKenney-Harrison Elementary School paraprofessional Karalee Taylor; seventh-grade boys basketball coach Doug Foley; middle school wrestling coach Mike DeVos; high school paraprofessional Meagan Smith; J.R. Watson Elementary School paraprofessional Susan Weghorst; high school secretary Susie McKown; middle school food service employee Sara Rodman; bus driver Robin Scranage; high school girls first assistant varsity basketball coach Rodger Kirkpatrick; and McKenney-Harrison paraprofessional Casey Murphy.
The board approved the appointments of: middle school long-term substitutes Jennifer Jackson, Tracy Robertson and Michael Wermer; McKenney-Harrison paraprofessional Breanna Carr; seventh-grade boys basketball coach Scott Pettis; middle school wrestling coach Jeff Miazgowicz; McKenney-Harrison paraprofessional Denise Carper; high school language facilitator and interpreter Sarah McGlothlin; McKenney-Harrison paraprofessional Shelby Smith; middle school head wrestling coach Logan Williams; J.R. Watson long-term substitute music teacher Joseph Truex; high school food service employee Christine Woodward; J.R. Watson food service employee Kelly Roe; high school assistant girls tennis coach Todd Hartsough; high school second assistant wrestling coach Eric Barr; high school assistant boys basketball coach Will Chrisman; high school Unified Barons flag football coaches Carol Fike and Ryan Baker and assistant coach Doug Kelley; high school Unified Barons track and field coaches Carol Fike and Ryan Baker, assistant coaches Amy Weiler and Kelly Beakas and second assistant coach Doug Kelley; high school Unified Barons fall club Amy Weiler and Kelly Beakas, winter club Ryan Baker and Carol Fike and spring club Amanda Kelley and Doug Kelley; high school boys baseball assistant coach Collin Bice; bus driver Nicki Tackett; bus garage part-time secretaries Amanda Saucedo and Nicole Wineland; bus driver Chris Hunnicutt; and Country Meadow Elementary School long-term substitute Dawn Melchi.
Also Tuesday night, the board reappointed Jan Hoffmeister to the Waterloo-Grant Township Public Library Board of Trustees. The board also appointed Myles Smith to the library board. He will replace Rick Roark, who did not seek another term.
Chief Financial Officer Steve Snider presented the board with information on the Every Student Succeeds Act. Passed by President Obama in 2015, the act tries to ensure public schools are providing a quality education to all children, Snider explained. ESSA tracks student achievement, but has seen a focus placed on disadvantaged students, including those in poverty, minorities, students receiving special education services and those with limited English language skills, Snider added.
Snider said a report for the 2018/19 school year shows higher per-student spending in the district where there are more disadvantaged students, which is what the district should be doing. The report will be released by the state on Dec. 31. Snider described the information contained in the report as “excellent data.”
Waterloo Elementary School Principal Amanda Rice announced the school will partner with New Hope Christian Center to host a free community meal for anyone in need or for those who wish to dine with others. The meal will be served at the school on Dec. 28 from 2-6 p.m. All meal items have been donated, and the event will be staffed and hosted by volunteers.
Beginning in 2020, the school board will conduct work sessions on the Thursday prior to each month’s board meeting to discuss strategic planning and review the upcoming meeting agenda. The meetings are open to the public, although there will be no miscellaneous portion of the session for public comments. A miscellaneous section is included at the end of the regular board meetings, where questions and comments from the public are invited.
