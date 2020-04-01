BUTLER — The Eastside Area Community Foundation has extended the deadline for the Eastside Class of 2020 to apply for scholarships to Thursday, April 30.
Applications and eligibility information may be found on the foundation’s website, eastsideareacommunityfoundation.org.
