CORUNNA — One driver suffered an injury in sideswipe collision Tuesday at 4:08 p.m., two miles east of Corunna, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said.
Rebecca Jackson, 54, of Fort Wayne, complained of back pain after the crash and was transported to Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn.
Police said Jackson was following a car driven by Michael L. Light, 39, of Hamilton, who was driving eastbound on U.S. 6 and signaled a left turn onto C.R. 19. Light instead turned right, while Jackson was passing him on the right side. The vehicles collided and came to rest in a yard off the southeast corner of the intersection.
Police estimated that Light’s 2002 Ford Focus is a total loss, and Jackson’s 2020 Kia Forte sustained $5,000 in damage.
Parkview DeKalb EMS, Corunna Fire Rescue and the Waterloo Marshal’s Department assisted county police.
