AUBURN — The Auburn Kiwanis Club recently honored its 2020 scholarship recipients, Kaitlyn Smith and Jo Painter.
Kiwanis awarded both students with four-year, $500-per-year, renewable scholarships.
Kaitlyn Smith, daughter of Jama and Thompson Smith, graduated from DeKalb High School, where she was very active in extracurricular activities at school and in the community. She was the valedictorian of her class and a National Merit Scholar Commended Student, as well as a member of the National Honor Society.
Smith was a four-year varsity soccer player and the team captain in her junior and senior years. She was also honored as an all-area selection in soccer for the Barons several times. Smith also performed at community events with the Excelsior Arts Academy in Auburn.
She plans on attending Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, where she plans on studying English and creative writing. She desires to work in publishing and writing.
Jo Painter, son of Julie and David Painter, graduated from East Noble High School, where he was very active in sports and community service. He graduated with academic honors and served the East Noble Key Club as its president and as lieutenant governor for the state Kiwanis Key Club.
Painter loved helping the Auburn Kiwanis Club with its “world’s best donuts” at the DeKalb Free Fall Fair and its annual Holiday Loaf projects.
Painter was a four-year letterman for the Knights football team as its kicker and ended up fifth on their all-time scorers list. His football career highlight was the Knights’ semi-state championship run during his senior year. Painter also was a four-year letterman in track and field. He capped his junior season by placing sixth at IHSAA state track meet, earning all-state honors. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 virus robbed his class of any opportunity in 2020 spring sports with the cancellation of the season.
Painter plans on attending Saint Francis University majoring in chemistry. He desires to pursue a career in dentistry.
The Auburn Kiwanis Club said it thanks the community for supporting the many Kiwanis projects that make these scholarships possible. The Auburn Kiwanis Club currently meets every second and fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Kiwanis Pavilion in Rieke Park.
