AUBURN — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on Friday arrested Joshua Carnahan, 42, of C.R. 55 in rural Butler on a charge of child molesting, a Level 1 felony, a news release said.
The Sheriff’s Department said Detective Brady Thomas received a report Tuesday from the Department of Child Services in reference to an alleged child molesting. Thomas interviewed the victim, who told him she had been sexually molested by Carnahan from before the time she could remember until the age of 12, the release said.
Thomas then interviewed Carnahan and placed him under arrest. Carnahan was booked into the DeKalb County Jail at Auburn, where will be held without eligibility for release on a bond until his case is reviewed by a judge. The case continues to be under investigation, the release said.
