DUBUQUE, Iowa — Nicholas Peterson of Auburn has been named to the dean's list at Clarke University for the spring 2020 semester.
The list recognizes full-time undergraduate students who have earned a 3.65 grade-point averages or above, on a 4.0 scale, with a minimum of 12 graded hours.
Founded in 1843 by the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Clarke University is located near the Mississippi River in Dubuque, Iowa.
