AUBURN — The Auburn Police Department said it arrested Steven E. Lemmon, 58, of the 800 block of Erie Pass, Auburn, on Thursday, charging him with two counts of child molesting, a Class A felony.
On Aug. 20, the Auburn Police Department began investigating regarding a possible sex offense that occurred in the 800 block of Erie Pass sometime between Aug. 18-19. Police said they later discovered that other offenses occurred prior to those dates, which did not involve the original complainant.
Through the course of the investigation, several victims of alleged sex offenses came forward, police said. The Auburn Police Department is still investigating additional allegations. Police are asking anyone who has additional information to contact Detective Aaron Quick at 920-3200, ext. 1904.
The charges against Lemmon are pending in DeKalb Superior Court I, police said. He is being held at the DeKalb County Jail in Auburn, with bail for his release set at $100,000.
