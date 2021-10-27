AUBURN — Auburn Main Street has announced the appointment of new board member McKenna Clifford.
“McKenna comes to AMS with a strong background in finance and community engagement; we value her expertise, ” said Ann Finchum, executive director of AMS.
Raised in DeKalb County on her family farm, Clifford considers herself blessed to be back in DeKalb raising her daughter, Charlotte, near their generational farm. A wealth partner with Credent Wealth Management, Clifford serves as a board member and volunteer for Image of Hope, superintendent and fundraising chair for DeKalb County 4-H Council, a Big Sister in Big Brothers Big Sisters, and social chair for Young Professionals of DeKalb County.
“I have admired the positive changes our downtown has experienced within the last 10 years. I am excited to integrate my education, experience, and passions to make an impact and represent Credent’s dedication to our community along the way,” Clifford said.
The Auburn Main Street board is composed of local people with a common interest. Each board member can serve two terms. Current board members are: Eldon Byler, Amy Schweitzer, Zach Lightner, Mike Littlejohn, LaDonna Felke, Amber Caccamo, Jama Smith, Lucas Straw, Brandon Anderson, Tyler Wolfe and Jessica Griffith. AMS has four sub-committees with over 50 volunteers.
The mission of Auburn Main Street is to collaborate with the community to promote, advance, and preserve a vibrant downtown, rich in character and engaging for all.
