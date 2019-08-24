AUBURN — Auburn Main Street elected Eldon Byler president of its board of directors Tuesday.
“Eldon has served on the AMS board of directors since 2016, and the board is excited he has accepted the role as president of AMS. We look forward to continued pursuit of our mission — to collaborate with others to promote, advance, and preserve a vibrant downtown under Eldon’s leadership,” said Amy Schweitzer, secretary of AMS.
Byler was born and raised in DeKalb County. His background is in construction as well as being a partner in Byler Lane Winery.
Eldon has served on the design committee, as well as the Downtown Auburn Review Committee, which reviews projects proposed within downtown Auburn.
“Eldon is in a great position to carry the momentum of AMS from our previous presidents, Sarah Payne and Ann Finchum. I look forward to serving under his leadership and know that our board and everyone touched by AMS will benefit from his experience and leadership,” said Zach Lightner, AMS board member.
Auburn Main Street has a working 11-member board with an executive director. The board’s focus is the health of the downtown area.
“To say I’m excited about this opportunity is an understatement, as there are so many exciting things in the works already for years to come,” Byler said.
