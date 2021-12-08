AUBURN — By not shaving for a month, officers with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department raised $1,000 for Riley Hospital for Children.
The department participated in “No Shave November,” an annual event focused on loosening the grooming standards of the department to promote cancer awareness in the community.
A majority of the department’s officers participated. In order to do so, they made a $20 donation for the month. Sheriff Dave Cserep matched the donations.
The money raised during the month will go to Riley for cancer research and family support in dealing with pancreatic cancer.
Donations made to Riley through Dec. 31 will be matched by another donor, Cserep noted.
“Our deputies, jailers and staff went above and beyond this year to raise funds to support our youngest citizens and their families in dealing with pancreatic cancer,” Cserep said.
“I am very proud to be a part of an organization that is focused not only on protecting our citizens but to serving them through conducting random selfless acts like raising money to help cancer research and family support.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.