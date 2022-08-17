FORT WAYNE — In July, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana began a massive recruitment campaign to enlist 500 new Bigs, School Buddies and volunteers in only 50 days.
Recruitment campaigns like this are near and dear to DeKalb local Jim Whitman’s heart.
In 2011, Whitman was matched with a boy named Kaiden who needed help focusing on schoolwork. More importantly, as the middle child in his family, Kaiden needed to feel special. For Kaiden, matching with a School Buddy like Whitman was a dream come true.
Whitman was working at DeKalb Molded Plastics when the local Big Brothers Big Sisters agency came to give a presentation.
“There is a lot of negativity in the world,” Whitman said, explaining why he volunteered. “I wanted to be a positive for someone.”
Whitman didn’t have the best role models growing up. If he could make a positive impact on a young man like Kaiden, he considered his time well-spent. When they met, Whitman discovered Kaiden was a true “stats whiz” with a love for sports — a love Whitman didn’t share.
Whitman didn’t let that stop him. Motivated by Kaiden’s enthusiasm, Whitman poured his energy into sports research, determined to have “an intelligent conversation” with his new Little Brother.
“Kaiden is a great kid,” Whitman said. “I really think he has grown a lot over the years and we have been a good match together. I’ve enjoyed watching him grow. When I spend time with him, it has been about creating the moment and making him smile.”
Similarly, Kaiden said he knows he can always count on Whitman, who will spend time with him without pushing him to be someone he’s not. Whitman always looks for the best in his Little Brother and encourages him to reach new heights in school and beyond. Now, years later, Kaiden and Whitman aren’t just Brothers — they’re truly family.
It all started with a recruitment campaign like this one. To become a volunteer or donate to Big Brothers Big Sisters, email Nate Hoeffel at nate.hoeffel@bbbsnei.org or visit bbbsnei.org.
