AUBURN — Auburn’s Redevelopment Commission approved two bills related to future projects and made some revisions to Auburn Main Street’s façade grant program at Tuesday’s meeting.
Commission members approved a $7,391.25 quote from Jones Petrie Rafinski of Fort Wayne for continued work on the city’s downtown sidewalk program, assistant city engineer Troy Ackerman explained.
The bid covers a topography survey, construction administration from this year’s project and sidewalk design for 2023 along the 7th Street corridor.
Ackerman said the city has a meeting Thursday with JPR representatives.
The commission also approved a $312.50 bill from Mefford, Weber & Blythe for professional services.
Erik Weber explained the work is related to expansion of the northwest redevelopment district that will be in concert with annexation of property that has been acquired by Parkview Health along West 7th Street, west of Interstate 69.
“We have started the process of working through that and intend to file an amendment of that TIF (tax-increment finance) district and file for the annexation of that property,” Weber told the Redevelopment Commission. “This is the starting process of that. It will be something that should be completed within the first six months, hopefully, of 2023.
“I believe Parkview intends to be, near that time, beginning some type of construction,” he added.
Weber said the TIF will be retroactive to this year. “They’re going to be done simultaneous,” he said. “There’s not a per se necessity that I’m aware of that one needs to happen first before the other. We need to have the annexation probably completed before we can capture inside our TIF district, but they’re going to be done simultaneous.”
Later, Redevelopment Commission President Larry Cooney asked the group to look over some changes to Main Street’s façade program.
Redevelopment Commission member Shelley Smaltz questioned the five-year restriction.
“My concern with that is we have a lot of investors who own multiple properties in the downtown and that would preclude them from improving more than one property within a five-year period,” Smaltz said. “I thought that was too long.”
“We’re not going to have applications after a few years because everybody that is desirous of one is already going to be applied,” Weber said, who is also city attorney. “We could certainly change it to per building or we could change it to a different number.”
“My concern came from the idea you might have somebody who’s just running a small business, who’s doing the best they can. They might do something small and the next year, they might want to do something small again,” said Building, Planning and Development Administrator Kellie Knauer.
The Redevelopment Commission has $100,000 in its 2023 budget for the program. Businesses within an area bordered 1st and 15th streets north and south and by Cedar Creek to the east, the railroad tracks to the west are eligible.
Knauer expected there will be several applicants for $15,000 matching grants, but added not every project will seek the full amount.
“There’s only so many projects that can be funded,” Knauer said. “Once you get past year one, we aren’t going to have enough people eligible to apply for that $100,000 because they will have that five-year restriction.
“Once that five-year restriction is gone, then it will be kind of open season for eligible and appropriate applications to be evaluated by the committee (Auburn Downtown Advisory Committee).”
Smaltz also suggested allowing landscaping to be an eligible project, noting that it adds curb appeal to a business.
Those changes will be sent to ADAC for approval before returning to the Redevelopment Commission.
Mayor Mike Ley introduced Andy Barrand, who recently began working for the City of Auburn in business development, special projects and marketing.
Ley said the city is working with a marketing group to explore the possibility of bringing a grocery store to Auburn’s east side. In addition, the city is working with developers for more growth west of I-69 that could result in future annexation and TIF districts.
“We’re talking with property owners on the west side,” Ley said. “We’re trying to pay attention to street connectivity and access points, that as these developments take place, that we have multiple points of connectivity to C.R. 19, S.R. 8, C.R. 40, Potter Drive, whatever, so these developments have multiple connections to them.”
Discussions continue with property owners behind businesses on West 7th Street for future back street access, he said.
