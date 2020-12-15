BUTLER — The DeKalb Eastern school board formally hired a new superintendent Monday night, then honored its departing leader.
The board signed contracts through June 30, 2024, with Shane Conwell at a starting salary of $115,000 per year.
Conwell, who will start his new duties officially March 5, completed his doctoral degree Dec. 3 through Ball State University. The board agreed to hire him in October. He has been the school district’s chief financial officer for the past two years.
“It’s going to be a pleasure to serve this district and the students,” Conwell said. He pledged to keep his focus “on students and what matters most.”
Conwell then read a lengthy list of accomplishments by outgoing superintendent Jeffrey Stephens over his 25 years in the job.
“Without his leadership and the support of the school board, this district would not be where it is today,” Conwell said.
Conwell ended by proposing that the administration office at 300 E. Washington St. in Butler should be named in Stephens’ honor. The board unanimously approved.
Stephens said he was honored and overwhelmed by the naming gesture.
“There’s no better job,” he said about his career as superintendent.
“You can’t buy a better education than what our students get here,” Stephens added. “We care, we’re small, we know what the students need, and they’re provided that. … We hire people who care.
“That’s because of you,” Stephens told the board members. He said they have been willing to let administrators try new things and have avoided financial difficulties met by other school districts.
“I’ll be here for the next couple months, but this is my last hurrah,” Stephens said. Although his last work day will be March 5, he said he will focus on supporting Conwell until the changeover date.
Stephens presented an award to school board member Alvin Hook, who is retiring after 20 years and attended his final meeting Monday. In brief remarks, Hook said it has been easy to work with his fellow board members.
The board met in the Butler Elementary School library, which has provided a more spacious room for its sessions since the COVID-19 pandemic required “social distancing.”
In January or February, board meetings will move to the library at Eastside Junior-Senior High School, where a remodeling is expected to be finished soon, Stephens said.
Stephens reported he is obtaining price quotes for a new roof on the Thunderdome area at Eastside, which has been plagued by an ongoing leak. He said the roof project should be finished by Feb. 5.
A space in Butler Elementary School is being remodeled to serve as a mobile health clinic for faculty members that will be open two days a week, Stephens said.
The district’s principals reported that school employees appreciated bonuses ranging from $750 to $2,000, approved by the board last month.
“That gesture meant a lot to them,” said Eastside Principal Larry Yoder.
"It was really a morale booster, to be honest, and they needed something at this point,” said Brennen Kitchen, principal of Riverdale Elementary School. Kim Clark, principal of Butler Elementary School, said she echoes her fellow principal’s remarks.
In its role as the business agent for the Northeast Indiana Special Education Cooperative, the board approved contracts through June 30, 2023, for Wendy Lane-Ginder, who will become its executive director on Jan. 1. Current Executive Director Mary Burton is retiring after 12 years in the post. Lane-Ginder has been serving as the cooperative’s DeKalb County director.
