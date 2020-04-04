AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Saturday confirmed the fourth case of coronavirus in a DeKalb County resident
The person with the virus is a 27-year-old, otherwise healthy person who is self-isolating at home, according to a news release issued early Saturday afternoon.
The Health Department added: “Please continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines as well as the Stay at Home Executive Order.”
The new patient joins three other county residents who have been confirmed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder gave an update on the other three cases Friday.
The third patient, confirmed Friday, was listed in critical condition at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
The county’s second patient, who is an employee of Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola, was confirmed Wednesday. Souder said he is experiencing mild symptoms and is recovering at home.
DeKalb County’s first COVID-19 patient, a DeKalb High School staff members whose diagnosis was confirmed March 24, has improved dramatically after a hospital stay and now is “getting along great at home,” Souder reported.
