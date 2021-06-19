AUBURN — Shannon Carpenter, executive director of the DeKalb Chamber Partnership, was one of four finalists for the 2021 Indiana Chamber Executive of the Year award, the chamber partnership announced Friday.
“Shannon Carpenter is nothing short of amazing in her role as executive director of the DeKalb Chamber Partnership. Her creativity and initiative propels the chamber forward as a leader in our community to facilitate relationships, partnerships and continuous learning. She is constantly evaluating the needs of the community and staying engaged with peers to be innovative with fresh ideas for the chamber to advance its mission of working to connect business, education and the community ultimately creating an enjoyable place to live, work and play,” the chamber partnership executive team, headed by President Steve Snider, said.
The Indiana Chamber Executive Association is the only professional association for staff leaders employed by local chambers of commerce in Indiana. Incorporated in 1915, ICEA stands on a solid foundation for developing a strong network of professionals leading local chambers across Indiana.
Carpenter was surprised and honored by her recognition. “A sincere thank you to the chamber executive committee for nominating me. All of the amazing work we’ve accomplished this last year is a testament to the strong leaders and collaboration we have in DeKalb County,” she said.
Jamie Neal, president of the Knox County Chamber of Commerce, was named the 2021 Indiana Chamber Executive of the Year this week at the annual ICEA convention.
Erin Prible, executive director of the Wells County Chamber of Commerce, and Melissa Vance, president and CEO of the Wayne County Area Chamber of Commerce were also named as finalists.
