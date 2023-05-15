AUBURN — Several street projects are about to ramp up while others are nearing completion in Auburn.
Over $2 million in road work around the city is set to begin in the coming days.
With the Union Street sewer and water project coming to an end, including the repaving of the street from 1st to 7th streets, crews from API Construction have moved on to Morningstar Road. Morningstar Road will be widened from Main Street to Fairway Drive. The project will include the installation of curbs and a sidewalk.
During the work, Morningstar Road traffic will be restricted to one-way westbound. The project is expected to take around eight weeks to complete.
The widening project is one of nine projects scheduled for this summer including the resurfacing of C.R. 29 and C.R. 35. This is a joint project between the city and the DeKalb County Highway Department. The city is paying for the resurfacing of roadway within the city limits.
Several other street projects will be done in and around the city. Those projects include:
• Wayne Street from Ensley Avenue to Lincoln Street. This will include asphalt milling and resurfacing. Work will continue through early June.
• Iwo Street from 7th to an easement owned by American Electric Power. This will be resurfaced beginning June 5. The project will include asphalt milling and curb replacement and is expected to last four weeks.
• Center Street from 7th Street to south of 15th Street before the bridge. The project is set to begin mid to late June. It includes milling and resurfacing and expected to take about a week.
• 18th Street from Shull to Van Buren streets will be reconstructed beginning in mid-June. This project is expected to last four to six weeks.
• 13th Street from Main to Cedar streets will be reconstructed beginning in late June. Roadwork will last four to six weeks.
Other projects include sidewalk work around the city. American With Disabilities Act curbs and ramps will be updated on North Jackson Street from 1st to 7th streets. The project will begin in early June and last four to six weeks.
The final project is an extension of Auburn’s streetscape project that began in 2022. This year, sidewalks will be replaced from the railroad tracks on 7th Street to Van Buren Street. Work on the project will begin around May 17 and will include new sidewalks along the north and south side of the roadway.
During the project, there will be lane restrictions, but two-way traffic will be maintained. The work is scheduled to take 10-12 weeks with substantial completion by Aug. 18. That target date will allow work to mostly be completed by Labor Day weekend and the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival. The project’s final completion date Sept. 15. The work will be completed by M.F. Projects.
During the projects, city officials ask local residents to remain patient and be mindful of those working on the roadways.
