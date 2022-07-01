County police make
one arrest Thursday
AUBURN — One person was incarcerated Thursday at the DeKalb County Jail according to jail logs.
Kathlynne Garner, 24, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 10:42 a.m. June 30 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of refusal to identify, a Class C misdemeanor.
Garner was transported to the DeKalb County Jail for incarceration.
