AUBURN — Take 100 pounds of flour, add 25 dozen eggs and stir in lots of love and you have the recipe for this year’s fundraiser to continue restoration of the Jackson Center Grange Hall south of Auburn.
Monday, volunteers from the Jackson Homemakers Extension Club and Jackson Township 4-H Club mixed up, rolled out and cut up dough to make about 75 pounds of noodles. Plans are to regroup next week to prepare another batch in preparation for this year’s homemade beef-and-noodles dinner on Saturday, April 30 at the Jackson Township Fire Hall, at 3390 C.R. 60, south of Auburn.
The meal will be served from 4-7 p.m. and includes homemade beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, homemade pie and a drink for a freewill donation.
One-pound packages of noodles can be ordered ahead of the event for $4 apiece by calling Martha Close at 920-8753. The noodles can be picked up the day of the dinner at the fire hall. Be sure to order early as supplies ran out last year.
The 120-year-old building that once stood at the southwest corner of C.R. 60 and C.R. 35 in Jackson Township was moved to a private property on C.R. 60 just east of the original site about 40 years ago. There, it served as a storage building behind the former Mettert property.
Efforts by DeKalb County Historian John Bry and community leaders and supporters worked for three years to preserve the building and move it to its current site west of the fire hall in September 2018.
Bry estimated about $20,000 will be needed to renovate the space. Plumbing will not be added since the new hall next door is equipped with a kitchen and restroom. Most of the labor and expertise has been donated so far, according to Bry. The building has a new roof, new windows and a new stairway to the front door.
Last year, $8,000 was raised that was used to install beams under the floor, Jackson Township Trustee Audra Wilcoxson said. This year’s goal is to be able to add flooring and electrical service to the 30-by-60-foot building that was once used for elections, Grange Hall meetings, church activities, reunions and 4-H club get-togethers. Hopes are to use it for informal gatherings and receptions in the future.
People who would like to donate but cannot attend the event can mail checks to the Community Foundation of DeKalb County, P.O. Box 111, Auburn, IN 46706 and note “Jackson Center Hall Project” on the memo line, Wilcoxson said.
