AUBURN — DeKalb County officials will meet Sept. 14 to consider selling a vacant lot in downtown Auburn to a new Auburn company.
The company known as 3:16 Real Estate LLC is offering to buy the property at 208 E. 7th St. for $75,000.
According to Indiana Secretary of State records, 3:16 Real Estate was created Dec. 19, 2019, with David Hefty as its registered agent. The new company’s address of 112 E. 7th St. is the same as Credent Wealth Management, for which Hefty is the chief executive officer and co-founder. Hefty could not be reached for comment Monday.
The sale will be the topic of a 9:30 a.m. public hearing Sept. 14 at the DeKalb County Courthouse in a joint session of the DeKalb County Council and DeKalb County Commissioners.
News of the proposed sale follows the revelation on Aug. 3 that the city of Auburn is looking to buy county-owned property across the street from 208 E. 7th St. as the site for a four-story parking garage. The site currently is an outdoor parking lot for county employees.
In revealing the city’s interest in a parking garage site, DeKalb County Commissioners President William Hartman commented that the city intended to create 350 parking spaces. Hartman added, “There’s another 100 spots that’s going to be needed” in the downtown area, without disclosing why.
“There’s issues coming up that nobody can talk about right now,” County Council President Rick Ring said at the Aug. 3 meeting. County officials implied that an unidentified future employer in the downtown area would need 100 parking spaces.
When he learned that Hartman had revealed the parking-garage proposal, Auburn Mayor Mike Ley said on Aug. 3, “We’re nearing conclusion of that.” He later added, “We’ve got most, but not everything figured out.”
“We’ve been working for most of the winter on potential solutions to the downtown parking concerns,” Ley added. “A parking garage is definitely one of the solutions we’re looking into. … Information on that’s forthcoming soon.” The mayor said a garage is “perhaps one of several potential solutions” for parking.
During the week of Aug. 10-14, Alt & Witzig Engineering drilled 10 test holes for soil testing of the parking lot at 7th and Union streets. The Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety paid $5,757 for the soil testing. Ley said it was part of the city’s “due diligence” in investigating the site.
In a development that may be related to plans for 208 E. 7th St., a barber shop that occupied a building immediately to the west of the empty lot at 208 E. 7th recently moved to Ensley Avenue after 52 years at 202 E. 7th St. The barber shop was a tenant in a building owned by Mark and Sandra Oda.
County records show that DeKalb County government purchased the property at 208 E. 7th St. in 2009 for $35,000 from the Federal National Mortgage Association. The property has 60 feet of frontage along 7th Street and is 66 feet deep. It stands immediately west of a county government office building at 220 E. 7th St.
County Commissioner Don Grogg said the county bought 208 E. 7th St. to protect its investment in its office building next door. After purchasing the lot, the county razed a deteriorating house at 208 E. 7th.
Earlier this year, Ley was proposing to build a pavilion including public restrooms, to be known as Community Commons, on the vacant lot at 208 E. 7th St. In January, city officials approved an $8,000 contract with M Squared Architecture of Fort Wayne to design the pavilion. Ley has not mentioned that project recently.
