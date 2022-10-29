COVID vaccination, testing planned
HAMILTON — The Indiana State Department of Health will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinic at Hamilton Life Center, 4001 Terry Lake Road, on Thursday from 2-6 p.m.
Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be on hand to vaccinate people ages 5 and up. The new bivalent COVID-19 booster will also be on hand and available for people ages 12 and up who have had their primary doses. The new booster can be given if it has been at least two months since the last COVID-19 vaccination.
Routine childhood and and flu vaccines also will be available.
It is recommended that people who have had a COVID-19 infection wait at least three months before getting the new booster.
People can pre-register at Vaxcare using enrollment code IN97832. Walk-ins also are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.