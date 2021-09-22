AUBURN — It took nearly two hours Tuesday night, but the first reading of the proposed 2022 budget for the city of Auburn was approved by a unanimous vote.
The budget, with a $23,979,417 price tag, is a 28.8% increase from 2021. However, with that increase in spending, city residents should see a tax rate that is equal to or less than 2021.
Mayor Mike Ley started the discussion Tuesday night by saying that number is a little misleading. That figure includes $2.45 million in American Rescue Plan dollars and $1.2 million in Community Economic Development Income Tax dollars, which are one-time pots of money.
The $2.45 million in ARP dollars will go toward water/sewer infrastructure work, including the replacement of the sanitary sewer system under Union Street.
If you take out that $3.6 million, the 2022 proposed budget is only 10% higher than 2021.
Ley said take away three more major capital projects and expenses, and the budget would be equivalent to the 2021 budget. Those items include $600,000 in additional street work in the city, a $550,000 second payment for a new fire truck and $880,000 to replace the bridge in Eckhart Park and do streetscape work in downtown Auburn.
The budget also includes the addition of five new employees, something the mayor said is needed as the city continues to grow. Those employees include two police officers, one firefighter, a street department employee and one in the engineering department.
The police department’s budget saw a jump of $222,000, which will include continued vehicle replacement and the hiring of an additional two officers.
Eric Walsh, a representative from Baker Tilly, echoed the words of Ley during a brief explanation of the budget for the council.
He said the city is in exceptional standing when it comes to having operating dollars in reserve. The “gold standard” for cities is to have half a year of operating expenses in reserve.
Walsh said Auburn currently has three and a half times that sitting in reserve.
Over the past few years, the city has been frugal with its money, only spending 62-65% of its adopted budget.
“We see lots of opportunities and a continued growth trend for our city,” Ley said.
The budget also includes a 3% pay increase for elected city officials and city employees, upon approval of the two salary ordinances on second reading Oct. 5. The budget will also be up for adoption on second reading during the Oct. 5 meeting.
Before the final vote to approve the budget on first reading Tuesday night, the council did raise some concern about the crafting of the budget.
“I’m still wanting to be a little more transparent when we are going through things in the future,” said Councilman Jim Finchum. “I was apprehensive before (about the salary increases) because I didn’t have all of the details.”
Finchum questioned the two salary ordinances before the budget discussion, going as far as to table the ordinance establishing salaries for elected officials.
It was his belief that the council was doing things out of order by approving the salary increases before the budget was adopted.
Council President Kevin Webb said the salary ordinance was brought forth first because it helps in putting a final number in the budget.
Councilman Mike Walter held his stance on raises for elected officials, saying raises for elected officials should only be given during election time.
Councilman Matt Kruse said he wanted the opportunity to talk with department heads before casting his final vote on approving the budget.
“I think we need to make sure we are spending money where the money needs to be spent,” he said. “I think it is important for the council to be involved in the creation and oversight of the budget. I think we need to have more involvement in the process before we get to tonight on an annual basis.”
Finchum agreed with Kruse, saying he would like to have more interaction with department heads.
Suggestions on how to make that happen was having department heads present their budgets to the entire council before the creation of the budget, or have council members work as liaisons to department heads.
“This would allow us to advocate on their behalf,” Kruse said.
Currently, department heads present budget worksheets to the mayor and Clerk-Treasurer Patricia Miller. From there, the budget is crafted and presented to the council for final approval.
Walter said in years past, dating back to the 70s, department heads would present their budget wants and needs to the council before a budget for the coming year was crafted.
That system is currently utilized by the DeKalb County Council as department heads present their budgets to the council during a two-day work session period.
