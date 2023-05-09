Democrats to hold meeting Wednesday
GARRETT — The DeKalb County Democratic Party will hold its monthly informational meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The meeting will take place at the Garrett Public Library, 107 W. Houston St.
Anyone with an interest in Democratic Party policies is encouraged to attend.
