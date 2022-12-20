WATERLOO — DeKalb FFA sent two teams to the District III Parliamentary Procedure contests on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Prairie Heights High School.
Parliamentary procedure tests the students’ knowledge and ability to correctly run a meeting according to Robert’s Rule of Order. The novice parliamentary procedure team placed third and the senior parliamentary procedure team placed fourth.
The novice team included Bridget Dunn, Natalie Dunn, Cooper Eads, Isaiah Hefty, Jordyn Moll, Laken Mosier and Abigail Paulsen. The senior team included Cord Akey, Lydia Bennett, Logan Brand, Carson Carpenter, Steph Harig, Matthias Hefty, Owen Long and Isaac Schweitzer.
