FORT WAYNE — Tickets are on sale for Cancer Services Comedy Night, Feb. 22 at Sweetwater, 5501 U.S. 30, Fort Wayne. The fundraising event benefits local people battling cancer.
The event will begin at 7 p.m. Doors will open for VIP guests at 6 p.m.
Cancer Services Comedy Night features a friendly joke competition, a raffle and A headline performance by comedian Josh Sneed.
Sneed is a nationally touring comedian with multiple appearances on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” and “Comedy Central,” which includes his own comedy special.
Single tickets are priced at $50 per person. VIP tickets cost $75 per person, which include early access to the event, one-hour beer and wine open bar and a meet-and-greet with Sneed.
For more information or to purchase tickets, go to cancer-services.org or call 484-9560. Each event ticket includes a complimentary ticket to the Fort Wayne Home and Garden Show.
Cancer Services’ mission is to enhance the quality of life of those affected by cancer by providing meaningful resources, information and compassionate assistance. Last year, nearly 5,000 local people with cancer and their families received practical resources and emotional support.
Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana serves people who live in Allen, Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, and Steuben, Wabash, Wells, and Whitley counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.