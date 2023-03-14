INDIANAPOLIS — DeKalb FFA adviser and agriculture teacher Leah Henderson is one of eight finalists for Indiana’s Golden Owl Award.
Nationwide’s Golden Owl Award recognizes extraordinary agricultural teachers in nine states and supplies funding to advance their programs.
Henderson is in her third year teaching and fourth year as an adviser at DeKalb Central. Through her time teaching in the program, Henderson has qualified 11 national competitions involving 21 students including a National Gold Ranking Agricultural Sales team and a National Gold Ranking Forestry team.
Henderson has also coached various career and leadership development events for her students. Henderson is thankful for the nomination as her goal is to make an impact in her students’ lives and help them realize that FFA and agriculture are for any student of any interest.
Agricultural educators serve a critical role in their communities, devoting countless hours to prepare students for successful careers and help them pursue their passions. To honor their contributions and support them with additional resources, Nationwide and Indiana FFA accepted nominations for Indiana’s leading agricultural teachers for a chance to be named as the 2022-2023 Ag Educator of the Year.
Following the nomination period, a selection committee evaluated nominations and selected eight finalists in Indiana who will receive an individualized plaque and $500.
One finalist will then be chosen as the grand prize winner, earning the 2022-2023 Ag Educator of the Year title for Indiana and receiving the coveted Golden Owl Award trophy and $3,000 to help fund future educational efforts.
Indiana’s Golden Owl Award winner will be announced at the 94th Indiana FFA State Convention at Purdue University in June.
To learn more about the Golden Owl Award, visit GoldenOwlAward.com.
