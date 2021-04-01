Friday
12 noon to 5 p.m. — American Red Cross blood drive, YMCA of DeKalb County, 533 North St., Auburn; schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
1:30-3 p.m. — A Better Life — Brianna’s Hope, substance abuse recovery and support group meeting, Meese Chapel United Methodist Church, 2906 C.R. 60, Auburn. To meet by video conference, email brad.sisk@inumc.org.
8:30 p.m. — DJ Vick’s Karaoke, Garrett Eagles, 220 S. Randolph St.
Saturday
9 a.m. — Auburn Area Easter Egg Drive-Thru in the YMCA of DeKalb County parking lot at 533 North St., Auburn, sponsored by Auburn Kiwanis Club. Easter treats while supplies last, plus a drawing for bicycles.
Tuesday, April 6
9:30-11:30 a.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
10 a.m.to 4 p.m. — American Red Cross blood drive, First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St., Auburn; schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Wednesday, April 7
12:30-5:30 p.m. — American Red Cross blood drive, Parkview DeKalb Hospital, 1316 E. 7th St., Auburn; schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
1:30-3:30 p.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
Saturday, April 10
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Friends of the Eckhart Public Library Book Sale; adult and children’s books, CD’s, DVD’s, audio books and collector books; Friends members 9-10 a.m.; open to the public 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Library Annex, 212 W. 12th St., Auburn.
4-7 p.m. — Drive-through chicken and noodle dinner, Zion Lutheran Preschool, 1349 S. Randolph St., Garrett. Dinner will include chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, salad mix, bread and dessert. Cost is $9 for adults, $4 for children age 3-12 and free for children under 3. Tickets are available from any preschool family, staff member, or in the car line. All proceeds will go to the preschool’s Resource Fund to provide items for educational purposes. For further information contact the school at 357-4658.
Tuesday, April 13
9:30-11:30 a.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
Wednesday, April 14
1:30-3:30 p.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
6 p.m. — Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118, N. Cowen St., auxiliary meeting.
Thursday, April 15
1:30-6:30 p.m. — American Red Cross blood drive, New Hope Christian Center, 900 S. Wayne St., Waterloo; schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Tuesday, April 20
9:30-11:30 a.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
4:30-7:30 p.m. — Taco Tuesday carry-out dinners, Heritage Hall, Garrett Presbyterian Church, 221 S. Franklin St., Garrett. Carry-out dinners from Los Cabos Mexican Grill.
Wednesday, April 21
1:30-3:30 p.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
Tuesday, April 27
9:30-11:30 a.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
6:30-7:30 p.m. — Northern Indiana Grandparents Support Group, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St. Denise Wells of the Northeastern Center will speak about mental health and emotional needs of children at this time. Grandparents who are involved with raising their grandchildren or great-grandchildren are welcome.
Wednesday, April 28
1:30-3:30 p.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
6 p.m. — Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118, N. Cowen St., post meeting.
Tuesday, May 4
9:30-11:30 a.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
Wednesday, May 5
1:30-3:30 p.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
Tuesday, May 11
9:30-11:30 a.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
4:30-6:30 p.m. — DeKalb County Non-Profit Fair at the YMCA of DeKalb County, 533 North St., Auburn; learn more about local non-profits serving DeKalb County; no charge for admission.
Wednesday, May 12
1:30-3:30 p.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
6 p.m. — Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118, N. Cowen St., auxiliary meeting.
Tuesday, May 18
9:30-11:30 a.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
4:30-7:30 p.m. — Taco Tuesday carry-out dinners, Heritage Hall, Garrett Presbyterian Church, 221 S. Franklin St., Garrett. Carry-out dinners from Los Cabos Mexican Grill.
Wednesday, May 19
1:30-3:30 p.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
Tuesday, May 25
9:30-11:30 a.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
Wednesday, May 26
1:30-3:30 p.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
6 p.m. — Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118, N. Cowen St., post meeting.
Tuesday, June 15
4:30-7:30 p.m. — Taco Tuesday carry-out dinners, Heritage Hall, Garrett Presbyterian Church, 221 S. Franklin St., Garrett. Carry-out dinners from Los Cabos Mexican Grill.
