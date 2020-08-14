WATERLOO — One person sustained an injury in a collision Wednesday at 7:01 p.m. at the west edge of Waterloo, the Waterloo Marshal’s Department reported.
Carol J. Buss, 79, of Auburn, complained of head pain after the crash. She was riding as a front-seat passenger in a 2005 Chevrolet Uplander driven by Ashlee M. Buss, 30, of Ashley.
Ashlee Buss told a police officer that she was stopped on C.R. 27 at the intersection with U.S. 6, facing south. She started across the intersection and did not see a truck traveling eastbound on U.S. 6. The vehicles collided, caused her vehicle to spin counter-clockwise in the intersection and slide sideways, coming to rest on top of a stop sign on the northeast corner of the intersection.
Austin S. Williford, 31, of Corunna, told police he was traveling eastbound on U.S. 6 in a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado when Wells pulled out, and her vehicle struck his pickup truck in the front. His truck went into a ditch about 60 feet east of the intersection on the south side of the road.
Police estimated combined damage to the vehicles at $50,000 to $100,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.