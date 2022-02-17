GARRETT — A Garrett man was taken to an area hospital after the moped he was operating was struck by a vehicle around 3:20 p.m. Monday at the intersection of King and Randolph streets, Garrett Police reported.
Jonathon D. Wickline, 48, of the 100 block of South Johnson Street, sustained a chest fracture/dislocation injury, according to a police report. He was taken by ambulance to Parkview Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.
A witness told police Wickline was traveling east on King Street and had stopped at the intersection with Randolph Street. When the traffic signal indicated a green light, the witness told police Wickline began to make a left turn onto Randolph Street to travel north.
A 2004 Toyota Corolla, driven by Anthony C. Finnegan, 79, of the 100 block of Madison Street, Auburn, was traveling north on Randolph Street at the time of the accident.
The witness told police that Finnegan disregarded the traffic signal and proceeded through the intersection, causing Wickline to strike the rear driver side of Finnegan’s vehicle. Wickline was thrown off his vehicle according to a police report. Finnegan was not injured.
Police estimated total damage to be between $1,001-$2,500.
