AUBURN — Kevin Heller is running as the Democratic candidate for the Northeast District seat on the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners.
Heller is opposed by Republican candidate Todd Sanderson in the Nov. 3 election. The seat is open because incumbent Commissioner Jackie Rowan is retiring.
Although the candidates must live in their district, all voters in the county can cast ballots in the race.
Heller, 54, graduated from Prairie Heights High School in eastern LaGrange County. He moved to DeKalb County in the 1990s and has “tried to be as active in the community as possible,” he said.
He co-owns the All About You boutique in downtown Auburn with his wife, Robin.
Heller owned three printing companies before he retired from that business three years ago. He works as director of national accounts for Harmony Marketing Group of Bourbon in north-central Indiana. He said he has “always been focused on the customer more than anything.”
“I have to help my clients develop solutions. That’s what I do for a living. I think that is a huge skill that I’ll bring to the table as a commissioner,” Heller said. He believes he could help remove obstacles to new industry, new housing and drainage solutions.
He recently retired after more than 35 years in his side career as a magician, which “took me to every corner of the country.” Heller said his travels showed him how many small towns thrive on arts programs and performing arts centers.
“I’m a huge supporter of the arts, and I can’t wait until we can expand that here in our county,” he said.
“I’m a huge trails advocate,” he added. “Young people love trails. Families move to places where there are trails. They create economic development and beautification.”
Trails can be built with grants and private donations and “are not a drain on tax dollars,” he said.
Creating a trail to connect Auburn and Garrett would be a priority for Heller. He said trails advocates look at DeKalb County as the “missing link” in a regional trail system.
Without features to attract them, Heller is concerned that young people are moving from the community.
“When I was considering running, I started talking to a lot of young people,” he said. “The county is losing its future.”
As attractions for new residents, “I love places like the covered bridge” in Spencerville, he said. St. Joe’s River greenway and Wild Cherry Park are “amazing,” he added.
In the rest of the county, he said, “I hear people say ‘Auburn gets everything.’ … That concerns me. … I want people to understand that the county has their back.”
In his campaign, he said, “I’ve done an enormous amount of research. I attend the meetings.” From voters, he has heard, “A lot of people think they’re not getting what they’re paying for.”
As a commissioner, he said, “I’m probably going to be a guy who asks a lot of questions,” such as “Did we talk to everyone? Are we talking to people with expertise?”
On current issues before the commissioners, Heller said the county farm site west of Auburn does not make sense for a new highway department headquarters. However, he thinks it would make a good place for a future new jail.
“I am not a jail expert, but I do think I’m an expert on decision-making,” he said.
The courthouse security staff is doing a good job, but the security system would be better with a scanner for bags, he said.
He described himself as “a big supporter of law enforcement.”
Heller is the only Democrat running for a county government office this fall.
“If you have a lot of elected people and they all agree with each other, the ball doesn’t move — and I want to move the ball,” Heller said. If elected, he would be the only Democrat among the three commissioners.
“I’m not going to be difficult. That’s not who I am,” he said.
“If you’re doing the business of the people, your party should not matter that much,” he said. “When you get elected, you represent everyone, even the people who didn’t vote for you. For that reason, you have to listen … and you have to consider everyone’s concerns as valid.”
While campaigning, he said, “More than anything, I’ve had a lot of people who are willing to listen, which gives me a lot of hope, because we just need to do a better job of listening to each other.”
He added, “Sometimes we don’t really understand what that means” to be a fiscal conservative. “Fiscal responsibility is not about always going the cheapest route. It’s about going the route that makes the most sense.”
Eliminating unnecessary spending is “a great way to expand your tax dollars without actually raising taxes,” he added.
As a newcomer to county government, he said, “I have a lot to learn. … I’m a good listener. I’m a big, big researcher, and I have good decision-making skills that I think make me a perfect fit for the role.”
