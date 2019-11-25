FORT WAYNE — Lutheran Health Physicians will expand its family medicine practice into DeKalb County in January 2020, the health provider announced Monday.
With the expansion, family medicine physician Scott Armstrong, DO, and advance-practice providers Tina Leavell, PA, and Nicole Sanderson, NP, will be joining Lutheran Health Physicians and providing patient care in Auburn.
Located off Smaltz Way, on the west side of Auburn, the location initially will offer primary care services and on-site lab services. Space is available for additional specialists in the future.
In addition, Optimum Performance Sports has been selected to serve as the exclusive athletic training provider for DeKalb Central Schools, the announcement said.
“The development of this new access point is a logical next step for Lutheran Health Physicians, building upon Optimum Performance Sports’ new relationship with DeKalb Central Schools and connecting the more than 200 Lutheran Preferred and 600 Three Rivers Preferred covered lives in DeKalb County to more conveniently located care,” said Dan Konow, CEO of Lutheran Health Physicians. “In addition, we are thrilled to welcome these three outstanding providers, each of whom has close ties to the Auburn community.”
Family medicine physicians are trained to care for men, women and children of all ages, providing a full range of services, including routine checkups, managing chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and arthritis, and diagnosis and treatment of infections, injuries and much more, the announcement said.
New to Lutheran Health Physicians in 2018, Scott Armstrong, DO, received his medical degree from Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine and later completed a family medicine residency with Fort Wayne Medical Education Program in 2007. Dr. Armstrong has more than 10 years of experience as a family medicine physician.
Both Tina Leavell, PA, and Nicole Sanderson, NP, joined the Lutheran Health Physicians family medicine team in 2018.
Leavell completed her master’s degree in physician assistant studies from the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne, where in her final year she earned the Clinical Year Excellence Award in Physician Assistant Studies, a top student award at USF.
Sanderson completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Master of Science in Nursing degrees from the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne. She has several years of clinical experience, working locally as a registered nurse and emergency care technician.
Lutheran Health Physicians serves northeastern Indiana with 89 family medicine providers and more than 30 locations that now include Auburn, New Haven, Nappanee and around the Dupont Hospital campus in northern Fort Wayne.
