AUBURN — A second count has been added in the case against an Auburn man who is accused of child seduction involving a female student when he was a soccer coach at DeKalb High School.
Landon Cochran, of the 1400 block of Autumn Lane, was arrested on the original Level 5 felony charge in June. According to documents filed in DeKalb Superior Court I, Cochran had a professional relationship as a high school athletic coach with a child at least 16 but younger than 18. He is accused of exerting undue influence on the child because of his current or previous professional relationship with the child and using or exerting his professional relationship to engage in sexual intercourse or other sexual conduct. The crime is alleged to have taken place from September 2019 through December 2020.
In a police affidavit of probable cause for Cochran’s arrest, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department Detective Brady Thomas said Cochran was employed by the DeKalb Central school district as a middle school paraprofessional and high school soccer coach.
On Tuesday, Judge Adam Squiller granted a motion filed by DeKalb County Prosecutor ClaraMary Winebrenner to amend the charge by adding a second count.
In her memorandum to support the request, Winebrenner said the defense has debated whether Cochran’s relationship with the child was a professional one.
Winebrenner said while the state is comfortable with the evidence of that relationship, the incident also could be charged under a difference statute because Cochran was a “child care worker.”
The added charge, also child seduction, a Level 5 felony, alleges that Cochran, who was at least age 18 and was the child care worker for a child at least 16 but less than 18, engaged in sexual conduct with the child.
Cochran and his attorney, Kevin Likes, appeared in Superior Court I for what had been scheduled as a final pretrial conference. That was continued to March 8 at the request of Likes, who said there still may be a chance that matters can be worked out.
