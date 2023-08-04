GARRETT — The Garrett Police Department is returning to its renovated quarters on North Cowen Street this week, Chief Gerald Kline told the Board of Works Tuesday.
He thanked Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools for accommodating them with temporary office space for the past six weeks.
Kline also addressed a series of vehicle entries reported in town over the weekend, noting most of the vehicles involved were unlocked and are not considered break-ins. A couple people of interest have been contacted. Kline thanked citizens for sending in doorbell camera footage to help with the investigation.
His two-week report from July 17-30 showed 188 calls for service. There were 11 traffic tickets for offenses such as open container, expired plates, curfew violations, speeding, false license plate and disregarding automated traffic signal.
Twenty traffic warnings were also issued for similar violations. Three arrests were made, all non-Garrett residents. There was one each for alcohol, battery and warrants. Officers also recorded 102 business checks.
A bid for a vacant lot at 109 S. Randolph St. where a fatal fire occurred in February 2019 was accepted by the board. The RBT Group was the only responsive bidder at $11,300, meeting the minimum requirement following two appraisals under the city statute. A request by RBT that the city pay for cleaning the walls on neighboring properties following demolition of the fire-damaged was denied.
Homeowners at 405 Railroader Drive were denied a request for fencing along an easement at their home in Countryside Estates. Their request to build a fence is inside the 25-foot easement in an area with utility locates for gas, electric and fiber lines, according to City Planner Milton Otero. An optional 12.5-foot easement also was impacted by a number of utility lines.
“If we allow one easement, we will have a meeting full of that,” said board member Dave Demske, noting other areas on the property where a fence could be installed.
Otero offered to take more photos for the board’s review.
“You can bring back as many photos as you like, I would still not be in favor,” Demske said, noting the number of lots that might have similar requests in the future.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr reported 68 code violations issued between July 18-31. Most of the violations were for combinations of high grass and weeds with junk and rubbish, harborage of vermin, two for obstructing alleys roads or sidewalk and one each for dilapidated building. Her report showed 740 notices served so far this year.
A virtual presentation by Verkada Inc., a company that develops cloud-based building security and operating systems based in San Diego demonstrated options for a project at City Hall. Three companies were contacted for quotes, but only Verkada has responded, according to IT director Rick Vie.
Verkada’s quote of $126,000 would provide security for City Hall at $89,000 with an additional $37,000 for the police/fire department. Vie will inquire if the cost would be the same if only City Hall was covered and the police department added at a later date.
Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger said he was instructed by Mayor Todd Fiandt and Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle to seek quotes for a new water wagon as the current vehicle has a broken frame in two places. Bobcat of Fort Wayne had the lowest cost, with John Deere a bit higher. The board asked if the current model had any trade-in value, if repaired, or if it could be auctioned. Mossberger will check and return information at a future meeting. He thanked Demske for use of equipment from the golf course in the interim. The wagon is used to water flowers in city parks and downtown.
The city pool will close for the season this Saturday. A dump truck for the department is scheduled to begin in December, Mossberger added. Workers continue to pick up storm debris from the weekend.
Electric Utility Superintendent Dave VanDerbosch reported widespread damage from a thunderstorm early Saturday morning along South Franklin and South Lee streets. All power was restored by 6:15 p.m. Saturday.
Former Mayor Dave Wiant thanked VanDerbosch for the quick response following the original outage about 2:30 a.m. Saturday near his home.
The board approved a resolution to pursue the purchase of about 14 acres of real estate along Taylor Road owned by Custer Farms Inc. for the future purpose of building, operating and maintaining an electrical substation. The city will now appoint two appraisers. Those appraisals will be returned to the Board of Works in 30 days, per statute.
The board also approved a change order with API to reduce the cost of work along C.R. 15, amounting to $4,008.
Claims for gutting and electrical improvements at the police and fire department were tabled until the Aug. 15 session to be sure all work has been completed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.