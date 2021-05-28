SPENCERVILLE — A construction trailer filled with tools for repairing the Spencerville Covered Bridge was stolen from the construction site early Friday.
The trailer owned by R.G. Zachrich Construction of Defiance, Ohio, reportedly was taken around 3:30 a.m., contractor Steve Zachrich confirmed.
“I have to replace not only the trailer, but everything that was in it, in order to finish the job,” Zachrich said Friday morning. “Things are replaceable, but it’s obviously a setback.”
In addition to tools, the trailer contained a sign that hangs over the entrance to the bridge, noting that it was built in 1873.
“Any help from the community to get the tools and the stuff back would be greatly appreciated,” Zachrich said.
The bridge over the St. Joseph River has been closed to traffic since October 2018, when a routine inspection discovered moisture damage to its support timbers.
The DeKalb County Commissioners chose R.G. Zachrich Construction to make repairs, which began in January.
“The plan was to be done by the end of next week,” Zachrich said Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.