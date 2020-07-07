Happy beginning of summer to you all. For co-parents that means the beginning of a summer visitation schedule that could be 30 consecutive days, it could be a week on, week off schedule. Maybe your schedule is a two week on two week off, or 45 consecutive days. Whatever your summer visitation schedule, please remember that your child’s extended time with you is extended time without their other parent.
It is important to be sympathetic and empathic to this, especially if this is hard on your child(ren). I say that to provoke thought about something possibly new for your child(ren) and also offer an idea to make the transitions easier on them.
In today’s world of modern technology, there are many possibilities to help the summer schedule transition for the children. You may have court orders in place about contact during this time, so continue to follow those orders. My personal opinion if you don’t have a no-contact order in place, is that the above listed summer visitation schedules are too long without a child having contact with their other parent.
I just finished the series on agreed expectations and maybe this is where you can apply those expectations and set a standard for summer schedule contact. Have a respectful discussion about possible phone calls maybe every second or third evening. Not to interrupt your child’s time with you, but for there to still be a connection to the other parent while they are away. Maybe a FaceTime visit as a way to stay connected that could also prove calming for a child who is having a difficult time with the extended summer schedule. This is for the child(ren) and about the child(ren), so it is important to be a co-parenting team and handle this respectfully and in a way that you would want consideration of your summer schedule communication with your child(ren) to go, and most importantly in a way that will be best for your child(ren).
I hope you all have a great week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.