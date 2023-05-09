Local police officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests May 5-7, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Anthony Keel, 53, of the 100 block of East Van Vleek Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. May 5 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
William Osbun, 35, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 4:12 p.m. May 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony.
Callie Ziems, 32, of the 200 block of Kimberlly Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:26 p.m. May 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony.
Adrianna Aguilar, 20, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 6:08 p.m. May 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony.
Joseph McCoy, 42, of the 300 block of Park Avenue, Angola, was arrested at 7:03 p.m. May 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony.
Patrick Biddle, 37, of the 800 block of Plank Road, Waterloo, was arrested at 2:13 a.m. May 6 by Auburn Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Hunter Deaton, 18, of the 6900 block of S.R. 8, Butler, was arrested at 6:28 a.m. May 6 by Butler Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor; and minor consumption of alcohol, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jennifer Springer, 41, of the 300 block of Hillside Avenue, Roanoke, was arrested at 10:20 a.m. May 7 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia and operating a vehicle with a controlled substance, both Class C misdemeanors.
