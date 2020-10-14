GARRETT — Members of the John Houlton Chapter, NSDAR, met Oct. 10 at the home of Betty Willett in Garrett.
Regent Nancy Brickley led the opening ritual with Jan Dantzer assisting. Karen Bash read the minutes and Sue Anderson gave the treasurer’s report. Committee reports were reviewed. Dantzer reminded chapter members about donations to be collected for veterans at the November meeting. Members welcomed Sandy McAfee and Nancy Miser as guests.
The program was given by Wes Husselman, who discussed his work as a supervisor and case worker for the Indiana Department of Child Services. Husselman, who has 37 years of experience with the agency, has been with the DeKalb County office for 13 years. He spoke about how the agency works, its staffing, schedules, and its primary goal of providing “safety, stability and security for the kids.”
“Sometimes we have to think outside the box in order to find appropriate solutions,” Husselman said. “We offer treatment and try to support the parents. Safety and standard of living are two different things.”
He told how most households today are much different from traditional ideas about homes and families. The agency’s help to troubled children depends on the age of a child, his or her needs, whether mental or physical, and whether “a child-parent support team” would be beneficial, he said.
“Some people have no support,” Husselman said. In one case, the troubled person requested the mailman be his support. “Fortunately the mailman agreed and became a fine mentor.”
Most current problems in troubled homes are somehow connected to the drug problem, Husselman said.
“Drug addiction is a hard thing to break,” he said, “but things can change, and I really like seeing that happen.” Husselman then shared information about the courses of study required by those who choose social work as a career. After his program, members were invited to a question-and-answer time.
In other business, Dantzer inducted Elizabeth Chmiel as a new member. Chmiel is a production manager for the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts at WANE-TV. She is the daughter of recently deceased Chapter Regent Mary Jane Baker Smith. Chmiel and her husband have two children, and she is an active member of the Allen County 4-H board.
The Patriotic Minute was given by Bash, who told of her patriot ancestor, James Marshall. Born in 1745 in Ireland, Marshall migrated to America in 1776, and settled in Ohio. That same year, he enlisted and served as a private in the War of Independence.
Hostesses were Alice Richards of Rome City, and Lisa Conrad and Sherry Littlejohn of Auburn. The next meeting will be Nov. 14 at the Garrett Public Library.
