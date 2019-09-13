AUBURN — The Hoosier Air Museum is moving to Kruse Plaza — just a short flight to the northwest on C.R. 11-A.
“This is a great opportunity for this collection to go on,” said Jeff Bassett, treasurer of the air museum that opened in 2000.
An open house Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. will offer free tours of the museum’s existing site on C.R. 62, along the south side of the DeKalb County Airport.
Reaching the out-of-way site will become even more difficult when the airport extends its runway to the east in the future.
Adding to the reasons for moving, the museum’s pool of volunteers is dwindling, Bassett said.
“Many of our original members were World War II-era veterans, and as the ‘greatest generation’ has passed on, we have found it increasingly difficult to attract new members, which in turn impacts the ability to staff appropriately and raise funds to maintain the facility,” Bassett said. “The museum has never had a paid staff. We are a 100% volunteer organization.”
If the museum had been forced to close with no plan for its future, its collection of aircraft might have been sold and scattered.
“We’re doing this to keep as much of it together as possible. The Hoosier Air Museum goes on, just in a different format,” Bassett said.
Oct. 27 will be the museum’s last day of operation on C.R. 62.
After the move, nearly all of the museum’s collection will be displayed in a space on the north end of Kruse Plaza known as The Hangar. The space housed The Auburn Auction by Worldwide Auctioneers on Aug. 30-31.
“It’s neat that as things have progressed, what we had planned to be The Hangar is going to be the future home of the Hoosier Air Museum,” said John Kruse, one of three partners in Kruse Plaza.
The aircraft collection will be seen by people who come specifically to view it, as well as by people who come to Kruse Plaza for other activities.
“Over time, millions more people will be exposed to these assets,” Kruse said.
“They will have the staff to be open full-time, where currently we are only open limited hours,” Bassett said.
While many museums are disappearing across the nation, it is impressive that the air museum’s leaders had the foresight to find a solution, Kruse said.
“How do we take an old model of museums and make it relevant to future generations?” Kruse said about the challenge facing museums.
He said one way Kruse Plaza will use the aircraft exhibits is with its career path program for returning military veterans.
The Hoosier Air Museum now houses nine airplanes and three helicopters, one of which flew combat missions in Vietnam.
Its largest airplane, an Cessna T50, was nicknamed the “Bamboo Bomber” during World War II for its wooden frame. In the 1950s, it was featured in the popular television series “Sky King.”
One airplane from the museum — a 1946 Stinson V-77 Gullwing — will find a different new home — at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum. Its connection is that the plane’s builder, Stinson Aircraft Co., was owned by the Cord Corp. of E.L. Cord, who also owned Auburn Automobile Co. in the 1920s and 1930s.
Bassett said the museum’s moving plans have the full support of Ina Walton, widow of the museum’s principal founder, Niles Walton.
Kruse said the move comes with a personal connection, because he once worked closely with the late Mr. Walton on aircraft auctions.
The museum’s C.R. 62 building is owned by the DeKalb County Airport and rented by the museum, Bassett said. With its direct access to the airport runway, it likely will become a hangar for airport users.
All life memberships in the Hoosier Air Museum will continue to be honored at Kruse Plaza, Bassett said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.