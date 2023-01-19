BUTLER — The Butler Redevelopment Commission first quarter 2023 meeting will take place Monday at 5 p.m. at Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway. The agenda includes a review of potential 2023 projects.
The Butler Parks Recreation Board will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Butler City Hall. The agenda includes park assessments and updates and projects and festivals for 2023.
