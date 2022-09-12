AUBURN — With proposals in hand from two construction firms and their partners, the DeKalb County Commissioners are in the final stages of choosing a firm to construct the new highway department property east of Waterloo on U.S. 6.
On Monday, the commissioners heard brief presentations from each of the firms outlining their plans as the county intends to utilize the build, operate, transfer (BOT) delivery system to complete the project. That method allows the county to lease the property for a set amount of years from the developer in an effort to pay for the project.
In doing so, the developer works with the county to build the project to the county’s specifications, achieving a final price tag which is in the county’s budget. The Commissioners are hoping to stay within the $8.125 million price range for completion of the project.
The two companies who provided proposals for the project were FCI Construction, who has partnered with GM Development, and MKS (Michael Kinder & Sons) Construction, who has partnered with Sweitzer Family Development.
Working with the build, operate, transfer delivery method, the majority of the presentations between the two companies was similar, with each of them guaranteeing they could hit the county’s proposed budget for the project.
Greg Martz, president of Martz Development, said his company has completed over 120 build, operate, transfer projects within the state of Indiana, or 90% of all BOT projects.
“Public works buildings are a specialty of ours. We have several currently under construction,” he said.
Martz said he would work closely alongside Peters Municipal Consultants — the county’s municipal consultant and CPA — on funding for the project.
“We have worked with Peters Consultants many times and we are comfortable with them,” Martz said.
Rich Taylor, vice president of business development for Envoy, also said his firm would work closely with Peters Municipal Consultants on the project.
In working with the county’s municipal consultant, Martz said there would be no attorneys’ fees built into the projects costs because of the working relationship they have had on previous projects.
Both presentations stressed the importance of coming up with that guaranteed maximum price before any dirt is turned on the project. With that, both proposals also guaranteed to provide open book pricing — allowing the county complete access to all project costs throughout the build.
“We know that our team will provide the utmost transparency throughout the project,” Taylor said. “We will commit to open book pricing. When we set contingencies, it is going to be very clear what our contingencies are.”
Both companies stressed the fact that the county wouldn’t see any change orders, which would throw the project over budget.
Martz said his group would guarantee 100% of the contingency money that was built into the project will be returned to the county at the end of the project if it comes in under budget.
With both presentations complete, the commissioners decided to take no action on approving a contract for the project Monday morning. The commissioners said they will have a decision within the next couple of weeks.
The new highway department will be constructed on land that was purchased from Henderson Construction, who currently works out of the property on the east side of U.S. 6 in Waterloo. With Henderson Construction relocating, the county is looking to begin construction on the project this spring with hopes of completion by the end of 2023.
The county sold the land its currently facility occupies on Ensley Avenue to the City of Auburn, who intends on using the property for the expansion of Eckhart Park.
The highway department project would include the renovation of the current structures on the property, plus the addition of a new maintenance building, heated inside truck storage facility, non-heated storage building, fuel island, salt storage structure, a new communication tower and site development work on the property.
