INDIANAPOLIS — A bill authored by Senator Dennis Kruse, which would create the Indiana Select Commission on Passenger Rail passed the Senate this week with a 35-10 vote.
It will now move on to the House for further consideration.
The bill (SB 13) requires the commission to adopt bylaws governing the activities and procedures of the commission. It would include the establishment of a State Rail Plan.
Kruse said expanding public transit increases economic opportunity for any state.
“When exploring different types of transit, it has always made sense to me for Indiana to adopt a passenger rail system,” he said. “Under this legislation, the new commission would advocate for long-term funding and publish an annual report of the rail system’s progress, as well as advocate for the systems to be included in the State Rail Plan.”
He views the formation of a passenger rail system as a potential solution to long commutes and costly maintenance to roads.
“Indiana should strive to become not only the ‘Crossroads of America’ but also the ‘Crossrails of America.’ Increasing rail passenger service in Indiana would be a less expensive travel option than riding in an airplane or a car. I am happy to see this legislation pass the Senate, and I look forward to seeing the future of the bill.”
Kruse is in his last term with the Senate as he is not seeking reelection.
