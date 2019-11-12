AUBURN — The American Legion Auxiliary will host its inaugural Crafts and More Bazaar on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at American Legion Post 97, 1729 Sprott St.
The event is free and open to the public. Food will be available for purchase.
Vendor set-up will begin at 7 a.m. The cost is $20 per 8-foot table and is due on the day of the show. Vendors should RSVP prior to the event date by contacting Barb Boyd at 909-0980 or Kim Heiser at 908-0540.
