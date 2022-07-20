AUBURN — Police arrested a Spencerville man Monday on a charge of child molesting.
David Rotz, 57, of the 6200 block of C.R. 72, is charged with the Level 1 felony in DeKalb Superior Court I.
According to court documents, Rotz is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a child between Sept. 1, 2008, and July 18, 2022. The child would have been age 10-14 when the alleged incidents took place and Rotz would have been age 53-57.
In a police affidavit of probable cause, Auburn Police Detective Jake Quick said a youth pastor at an area church came to the Auburn Police Department after speaking to a 17-year old and her 14-year-old sister.
The youth pastor told Quick that during their conversation, the 14-year-old disclosed that Rotz had been touching her in a sexual manner for a long period of time, the affidavit said.
Quick located the two girls and they were transported to the Auburn Police Department. The 14-year old said she was age 10 when Rotz began to send her messages and leave her notes requesting sex acts, the affidavit said.
Quick also interviewed Rotz’s wife, who said Rotz admitted that he had been “taking advantage” of the girl and touching her, the affidavit said.
Quick said he interviewed Rotz, and Rotz admitted to touching the girl four to five times a month for several years. Rotz said he would pay the girl with candy and $5 to perform a certain act, the affidavit said.
“He told me he was sorry for what he did,” Quick said in the affidavit.
Quick said Rotz wrote out an apology letter detailing the sex acts he committed on the girl and told her he was sorry and was proud that she turned him in, according to the affidavit.
