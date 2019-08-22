Police make arrests
AUBURN — The following people were arrested by local police officers through Sunday, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Emily Garrison, 18, of the 300 block of West Street, Waterloo, was arrested Friday at 8:40 p.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of interference with reporting a crime, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Brad Gossett, 32, of the 400 block of Weston Street, Rome City, was arrested Saturday at 2:04 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Christopher Carey, 36, of the 5000 block of South C.R. 850W, Hudson, was arrested Saturday at 8:13 p.m. by the Ashley Police Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear for a sentencing hearing on charges of nonsupport of a dependent child, a Class D felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
John Buscemi, 24, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was arrested Sunday at 1:21 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jacob Smith, 25, of the 3900 block of Elmcrest Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested Sunday at 2:01 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor, and driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jesus Atilano, 26, of the 400 block of Glenn Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested Sunday at 1:02 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a motor vehicle never having received a valid license with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Hit-run, vandalism reported to police
AUBURN — The Auburn Police Department is investigating two incidents reported over the weekend.
Saturday at 8:10 a.m., a resident in the 1000 block of Ontario Lane told police that sometime overnight, someone backed into his parked van, and there was no contact information from the other driver.
Sunday at 7:13 p.m., a resident in the 1000 block of South Van Buren Street in told police that someone put water in the gas tank of his vehicle. He said it is not the first time he has had problems with vandalism in the area.
